Middlefield restaurants you'll love

Middlefield's top cuisines

American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Steakhouses
Must-try Middlefield restaurants

1741 Pub and Grill image

 

1741 Pub and Grill

70 Lyman Road, Middlefield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Smokehouse Burger$15.99
ANGUS BEEF, BLUE CHEESE, APPLEWOOD SMOKED BACON, CRISPY ONIONS & BBQ MAYO.
SERVED WITH PARMESAN TRUFFLE FRIES
CHICKEN TENDERS$8.99
SERVED WITH SHOESTRING FRENCH FRIES AND YOUR CHOICE OF DIPPING SAUCE
PECAN & GOAT CHEESE SALAD$9.99
BABY GREENS, LYMAN'S SHAVED APPLES, CANDIED WALNUTS, CRUMBLED GOAT CHEESE, AND DRIED CRANBERRY VINAIGRETTE
Epicurean Feast image

 

Epicurean Feast

21 Laurel Brook Road, Middlefield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Tuna Melt$6.00
Lightly toasted, choice of bread and cheese
Home Fries
Lightly seasoned breakfast potatoes
Deli Special$6.50
Check out our weekly café menu for today's offering!
Fire at the Ridge image

 

Fire at the Ridge

99 Powder Hill Road, Middlefield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Ridgeside Burger$18.00
8oz angus beef, applewood smoke bacon, white cheddar, garlic aioli on a brioche bun
Kids Burger$9.00
bun and burger patty with kid fries
Beef on Weck$16.00
rare thinly sliced roast beef, hot au jus, horseradish, kummelweck roll
Restaurant banner

 

PR Mountain Music Series

99 Powder Hill Road, Middlefield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Restaurant banner

 

Powder Ridge

99 Powder Hill Road, Middlefield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
The Keg image

 

The Keg

99 Powder Hill Road, Middlefield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
