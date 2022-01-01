Middlefield restaurants you'll love
Middlefield's top cuisines
Must-try Middlefield restaurants
More about 1741 Pub and Grill
1741 Pub and Grill
70 Lyman Road, Middlefield
|Popular items
|Smokehouse Burger
|$15.99
ANGUS BEEF, BLUE CHEESE, APPLEWOOD SMOKED BACON, CRISPY ONIONS & BBQ MAYO.
SERVED WITH PARMESAN TRUFFLE FRIES
|CHICKEN TENDERS
|$8.99
SERVED WITH SHOESTRING FRENCH FRIES AND YOUR CHOICE OF DIPPING SAUCE
|PECAN & GOAT CHEESE SALAD
|$9.99
BABY GREENS, LYMAN'S SHAVED APPLES, CANDIED WALNUTS, CRUMBLED GOAT CHEESE, AND DRIED CRANBERRY VINAIGRETTE
More about Epicurean Feast
Epicurean Feast
21 Laurel Brook Road, Middlefield
|Popular items
|Tuna Melt
|$6.00
Lightly toasted, choice of bread and cheese
|Home Fries
Lightly seasoned breakfast potatoes
|Deli Special
|$6.50
Check out our weekly café menu for today's offering!
More about Fire at the Ridge
Fire at the Ridge
99 Powder Hill Road, Middlefield
|Popular items
|Ridgeside Burger
|$18.00
8oz angus beef, applewood smoke bacon, white cheddar, garlic aioli on a brioche bun
|Kids Burger
|$9.00
bun and burger patty with kid fries
|Beef on Weck
|$16.00
rare thinly sliced roast beef, hot au jus, horseradish, kummelweck roll
More about The Keg
The Keg
99 Powder Hill Road, Middlefield