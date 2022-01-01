Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken wraps in Middlefield

Middlefield restaurants
Middlefield restaurants that serve buffalo chicken wraps

1741 Pub and Grill image

 

1741 Pub and Grill

70 Lyman Road, Middlefield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$9.99
More about 1741 Pub and Grill
Buffalo Chicken Wrap image

 

Epicurean Feast

21 Laurel Brook Road, Middlefield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$6.00
Choice of grilled or crispy chicken, crisp lettuce, hot sauce, choice of wrap
More about Epicurean Feast

