Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French fries in Middlefield

Go
Middlefield restaurants
Toast

Middlefield restaurants that serve french fries

1741 Pub and Grill image

 

1741 Pub and Grill

70 Lyman Road, Middlefield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
French Fries$4.99
More about 1741 Pub and Grill
French Fries image

 

Epicurean Feast

21 Laurel Brook Road, Middlefield

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Fries$2.20
Great addition to any sandwich!
More about Epicurean Feast

Browse other tasty dishes in Middlefield

Chicken Tenders

Sweet Potato Fries

Caesar Salad

Chicken Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Map

More near Middlefield to explore

Middletown

Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)

Southington

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Plantsville

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Rocky Hill

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Berlin

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Wallingford

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Cromwell

No reviews yet

North Haven

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (224 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (522 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (348 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston