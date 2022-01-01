Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Middlefield restaurants you'll love

Middlefield restaurants
Middlefield's top cuisines

American
American
Italian
Italian
Bars & lounges
Bars & Lounges
Must-try Middlefield restaurants

Zeppe's Pizzeria - Middlefield image

 

Zeppe’s Pizzeria Middlefield

15065 Kinsman Rd, Middlefield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Build-Your-Own Pizza$0.00
Starting at $9.99. Traditional Pizza's come with homemade red sauce or Aglio E Olio (white sauce) and are topped with mozzarella and provolone cheese.
Hawaiian Pizza$0.00
Zig Zag or thin crust, traditional red sauce, bacon, ham, pineapples, provolone + shredded mozzarella cheeses.
1/2lb of Boneless Wings$6.99
We serve only the best wings available!
More about Zeppe’s Pizzeria Middlefield
PIZZA

Vinny's Italian Kitchen

15439 West High St, Middlefield

Avg 4.5 (570 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Alfredo$19.54
sautéed chicken, homemade alfredo sauce
Maple Burger$15.86
Heritage Meats chuck blend double patty, maple glazed thick-cut bacon, muenster and cheddar cheeses, dijonnaise sauce, caramelized onions, garlic butter toasted bun
House Salad$0.00
house lettuce mix, tomato & cucumber
More about Vinny's Italian Kitchen
Kiwanis Club of East Geauga - PO Box 187

PO Box 187, Middlefield

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about Kiwanis Club of East Geauga - PO Box 187
