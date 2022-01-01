Middlefield restaurants you'll love
Middlefield's top cuisines
Must-try Middlefield restaurants
More about Zeppe’s Pizzeria Middlefield
Zeppe’s Pizzeria Middlefield
15065 Kinsman Rd, Middlefield
|Popular items
|Build-Your-Own Pizza
|$0.00
Starting at $9.99. Traditional Pizza's come with homemade red sauce or Aglio E Olio (white sauce) and are topped with mozzarella and provolone cheese.
|Hawaiian Pizza
|$0.00
Zig Zag or thin crust, traditional red sauce, bacon, ham, pineapples, provolone + shredded mozzarella cheeses.
|1/2lb of Boneless Wings
|$6.99
We serve only the best wings available!
More about Vinny's Italian Kitchen
PIZZA
Vinny's Italian Kitchen
15439 West High St, Middlefield
|Popular items
|Chicken Alfredo
|$19.54
sautéed chicken, homemade alfredo sauce
|Maple Burger
|$15.86
Heritage Meats chuck blend double patty, maple glazed thick-cut bacon, muenster and cheddar cheeses, dijonnaise sauce, caramelized onions, garlic butter toasted bun
|House Salad
|$0.00
house lettuce mix, tomato & cucumber
More about Kiwanis Club of East Geauga - PO Box 187
Kiwanis Club of East Geauga - PO Box 187
PO Box 187, Middlefield