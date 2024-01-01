Cake in Middlefield
Middlefield restaurants that serve cake
More about Cowboy Creamery
Cowboy Creamery
14895 NORTH STATE AVENUE UNIT D, Middlefield
|Peach Cobbler 8" Cake
|$37.99
Peach cobbler ice cream cake? Yep, we just did that. Fresh peach ice cream layered with cinnamon streusel cake, peach filling, and vanilla soft serve. Iced in our vanilla buttercream and brimming with a graham cracker border, peach topping, and cinnamon streusel crumble.
|Build-Your-Own Custom Cake
|$0.00
ALL CUSTOM CAKES MUST BE ORDERED AT LEAST 5 DAYS PRIOR TO PICKUP
|Peanut Butter Cup 8'’ Cake
|$37.99
Name a better duo than chocolate and peanut butter. We’ll wait... Peanut Butter Cup ice cream is layered with chocolate cake and chocolate soft serve to make the perfect combination. With a Reese’s Pieces border and topped with chunks of Reese’s, this cake is drizzled with peanut butter sauce for an extra dose of delicious.