Middlesex restaurants you'll love

Middlesex restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Middlesex

Must-try Middlesex restaurants

Carpaccio Ristorante image

FRENCH FRIES

Carpaccio Ristorante

651 Bound Brook Rd, Middlesex

Avg 4.5 (442 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cheesecake$7.00
Traditional New York cheesecake flavored with a hint of vanilla.
Stuffed Flounder$16.95
Stuffed with crabmeat.
Veal Champagne$20.95
with Shrimp, asparagus in a champagne cream sauce.
Inka's Flame - 570 union avenue

570 union avenue, middlesex

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
Middlesex Elks 1488 - 545 Bound Brook Rd

545 Bound Brook Rd, Middlesex

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
