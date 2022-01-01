Go
Toast

Middleton Brewing

Yes, we are open to customers. Pick up to-go orders or sit in the pub and enjoy one of our craft beers!

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

101 Oakwood Loop • $$

Avg 4.6 (392 reviews)

Popular Items

Black Lab - 6.5% ABV
This Porter is a robust version of the classic brew that dominated the beer culture of England for nearly 100 years. Black Lab Porter is a soft, complex beer with lingering notes of sweet nuts, toffee, and chocolate. Find an array of American and Continental malts that combine to create a rounded and slightly sweet finish.
Enjoy Black Lab Porter in good glassware at 42º-48º F.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Gift Cards
Online Ordering

Location

101 Oakwood Loop

San Marcos TX

Sunday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

MBTX Burger Shop

No reviews yet

Killer Smash Burgers

Savage's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Creekhouse

No reviews yet

Creekhouse is a laid-back, modern restaurant and bar nestled in the hill country. Beneath the trees and overlooking Cypress Creek, we serve classic Texas fare with a sophisticated twist, bringing a new vibrancy to favorited traditions. We offer a wide selection of Texas-brewed beers, fine wines, and artfully crafted cocktails that complement our menu's robust flavors. Come to celebrate, relax and slow down. We believe there's no better reason to gather than for good food, friends, and live music— and no better place to be than Wimberley, Texas.

Hill Country Grazing Co

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston