Middleton restaurants you'll love

Middleton restaurants
Toast
  • Middleton

Must-try Middleton restaurants

Sol Bean Juice Bar and Kitchen image

 

Sol Bean Juice Bar and Kitchen

221 S Main St, Middleton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Strawberry Fields$10.10
Stawberry, Banana, Almond Butter, Agave, Almond Milk
Turkey Panini$10.35
Choice of bread with turkey, honey mustard, tomato, and cheddar cheese
Acai
Acai, Strawberry, Banana, and Apple Juice
More about Sol Bean Juice Bar and Kitchen
Marcos Pizzeria Middleton image

 

Marcos Pizzeria Middleton

119 S Main St, Middleton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
House Salad$8.00
Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, feta cheese, cucumber, red onion, Italian dressing
Caesar Salad$8.00
Romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan, caesar dressing
Spinach Salad$9.00
Baby spinach, dry cranberries, goat cheese, walnuts, cherry tomatoes, sherry wine dressing
More about Marcos Pizzeria Middleton
Restaurant banner

 

Stefanelli's Restaurant

119 South Main Street, Middleton

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Stefanelli's Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

Middleton House of Pizza

229 South Main Street, Middleton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Middleton House of Pizza
