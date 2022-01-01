Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cannolis in
Middleton
/
Middleton
/
Cannolis
Middleton restaurants that serve cannolis
Marcos Pizzeria Middleton
119 S Main St, Middleton
No reviews yet
Cannoli
$8.00
More about Marcos Pizzeria Middleton
Stefanelli's Restaurant
119 South Main Street, Middleton
No reviews yet
Cannoli
$7.95
More about Stefanelli's Restaurant
Browse other tasty dishes in Middleton
Cake
Tiramisu
Prosciutto
Paninis
Caesar Salad
Bruschetta
More near Middleton to explore
Salem
Avg 4.4
(42 restaurants)
Peabody
Avg 4.5
(24 restaurants)
Andover
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
Danvers
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Wakefield
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
North Reading
No reviews yet
Wilmington
Avg 4
(6 restaurants)
Lynnfield
No reviews yet
Reading
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Boston
Avg 4.3
(513 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(43 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(68 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(102 restaurants)
Keene
Avg 4.1
(10 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(530 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(525 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(502 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(155 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(307 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(237 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston