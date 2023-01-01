Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Risotto in Middleton

Middleton restaurants
Middleton restaurants that serve risotto

Teresa's Italian Eatery - Teresa's Italian Eatery

149 South Main Street, Middleton

Takeout
Parmesan Risotto$8.00
More about Teresa's Italian Eatery - Teresa's Italian Eatery
Stefanelli's Restaurant

119 South Main Street, Middleton

Takeout
Risotto Of The Day$29.95
Risotto Spec$18.95
More about Stefanelli's Restaurant

