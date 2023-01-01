Cake in Middleton
More about Monk's Bar and Grill - Middleton
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Monk's Bar and Grill - Middleton
8313 MURPHY DR, MIDDLETON
|Tiramisu Moscato Berry Layer Cake
|$6.99
This lighter version of tiramisu cake pairs sweet raspberries with mascarpone cheese and tender genoise, soaked in Moscato wine essence and Madagascar vanilla with a chocolate drizzle and whipped topping.
|Red Velvet Delight Cake
|$5.99
Red velvet cake layers stacked four high, spread with deep chocolate truffle filling, then filled and frosted with tangy cream cheese icing with a few dollops of whipped topping.