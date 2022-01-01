Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Middleton

Go
Middleton restaurants
Toast

Middleton restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Wiscow Middleton image

 

Wiscow Middleton

8313 MURPHY DR, MIDDLETON

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Beyond Chicken Tender Basket$12.99
Five plant-based chicken tenders served with your choice of sauce and fresh Monk’s Bar & Grill potato chippers.
More about Wiscow Middleton
Chicken Tender Wrap image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Monk's Bar and Grill

8313 MURPHY DR, MIDDLETON

Avg 4.2 (990 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Tender Wrap$12.29
Crispy chicken tenders wrapped in a fresh tomato basil tortilla, stuffed with fresh lettuce, tomato, red onion, cheddar cheese, and ranch dressing.
Chicken Tenders Basket$11.49
Four crispy chicken tenders served with your favorite dipping sauce.
Beyond Chicken Tenders Basket$11.49
Four crispy chicken tenders served with your favorite dipping sauce.
More about Monk's Bar and Grill

