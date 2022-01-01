Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Middleton

Go
Middleton restaurants
Toast

Middleton restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Monk's Bar and Grill - Middleton

8313 MURPHY DR, MIDDLETON

Avg 4.2 (990 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Street Tacos$13.99
Flour tortillas filled with grilled cod, fresh Asian slaw, chipotle aioli and fresh cilantro. Three Tacos
Monk's Taco Salad$12.49
Seasoned ground beef or grilled chicken with tomato, onion, black olives, cheddar cheese and tri-colored tortilla strips on fresh greens. Served with salsa and sour cream.
More about Monk's Bar and Grill - Middleton
Consumer pic

 

Pasqual's Cantina - Middleton

6712 Frank Lloyd Wright Ave., Middleton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Taco Dinner$11.95
Taco Salad$12.95
Fajita Taco Salad$11.95
More about Pasqual's Cantina - Middleton

Browse other tasty dishes in Middleton

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Quesadillas

Chicken Tenders

Boneless Wings

Cheeseburgers

Chicken Wraps

Taco Salad

Cookies

Map

More near Middleton to explore

Madison

Avg 4.4 (139 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (139 restaurants)

Verona

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Sun Prairie

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Mount Horeb

No reviews yet

Oregon

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Waunakee

No reviews yet

Sauk City

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

De Forest

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Madison

Avg 4.4 (139 restaurants)

Baraboo

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Dubuque

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (212 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (375 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (142 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (263 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (288 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston