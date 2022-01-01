Tacos in Middleton
Monk's Bar and Grill - Middleton
8313 MURPHY DR, MIDDLETON
|Street Tacos
|$13.99
Flour tortillas filled with grilled cod, fresh Asian slaw, chipotle aioli and fresh cilantro. Three Tacos
|Monk's Taco Salad
|$12.49
Seasoned ground beef or grilled chicken with tomato, onion, black olives, cheddar cheese and tri-colored tortilla strips on fresh greens. Served with salsa and sour cream.