Middletown bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Middletown

Eli Cannons Tap Room image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Eli Cannons Tap Room

695 Main Street, Middletown

Avg 3.5 (160 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
14 Pc.$16.00
Unfortunately these can not be split multiple ways. First option will be made
Blackened Chicken Wrap$14.00
Blackened grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, and chipotle mayo in a flour tortilla
Buffalo Chicken Tenders$10.00
5 Boneless tenders tossed in your choice of wing sauce and served with celery & carrots
More about Eli Cannons Tap Room
Harrie's Jailhouse image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Harrie's Jailhouse

51 Warwick Street, Middletown

Avg 3.5 (5 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Steak Philly$18.00
Meadow Meat shaved ribeye, american cheese, peppers, onions, 10" grinder roll
B.C.P$12.00
buffalo chicken, cheese, wrapped, floured, fried crispy (6)
Big Butch$17.00
double decker : two beef patties, Harrie's sauce, lettuce, american cheese, house pickles, onions, sesame seed bun, served with fries
More about Harrie's Jailhouse
Mezzo Grille image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Mezzo Grille

106 Court St., Middletown

Avg 4.3 (648 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Caprese$18.00
Grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, roasted tomato, balsamic glaze, rice pilaf, roasted vegetables.
Chicken Pesto w/fires$14.00
Fresh mozz, roasted red peppers, lettuce, pesto on a grinder roll (toasted or not).
Buffalo Chicken Spring Rolls$12.00
Served w/ Blue Cheese Dipping Sauce
More about Mezzo Grille
MONDO image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

MONDO

10 Main St, Middletown

Avg 4.5 (662 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Dough$8.95
Soft & crispy pillows of fried dough; served sprinkled with cinnamon & sugar, or a side of sauce
Mondo Greens$8.95
Mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, olive, fresh mozzarella & white balsamic vinaigrette
Caesar Salad$8.95
Romaine, croutons & shaved romano in our own caesar dressing
More about MONDO

