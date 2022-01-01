Middletown bars & lounges you'll love
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Eli Cannons Tap Room
695 Main Street, Middletown
|14 Pc.
|$16.00
Unfortunately these can not be split multiple ways. First option will be made
|Blackened Chicken Wrap
|$14.00
Blackened grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, and chipotle mayo in a flour tortilla
|Buffalo Chicken Tenders
|$10.00
5 Boneless tenders tossed in your choice of wing sauce and served with celery & carrots
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Harrie's Jailhouse
51 Warwick Street, Middletown
|Steak Philly
|$18.00
Meadow Meat shaved ribeye, american cheese, peppers, onions, 10" grinder roll
|B.C.P
|$12.00
buffalo chicken, cheese, wrapped, floured, fried crispy (6)
|Big Butch
|$17.00
double decker : two beef patties, Harrie's sauce, lettuce, american cheese, house pickles, onions, sesame seed bun, served with fries
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL
Mezzo Grille
106 Court St., Middletown
|Chicken Caprese
|$18.00
Grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, roasted tomato, balsamic glaze, rice pilaf, roasted vegetables.
|Chicken Pesto w/fires
|$14.00
Fresh mozz, roasted red peppers, lettuce, pesto on a grinder roll (toasted or not).
|Buffalo Chicken Spring Rolls
|$12.00
Served w/ Blue Cheese Dipping Sauce
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
MONDO
10 Main St, Middletown
|Fried Dough
|$8.95
Soft & crispy pillows of fried dough; served sprinkled with cinnamon & sugar, or a side of sauce
|Mondo Greens
|$8.95
Mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, olive, fresh mozzarella & white balsamic vinaigrette
|Caesar Salad
|$8.95
Romaine, croutons & shaved romano in our own caesar dressing