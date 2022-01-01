Burritos in Middletown
Middletown restaurants that serve burritos
More about Coyote Blue Cafe
Coyote Blue Cafe
1960 Saybrook Rd, Middletown
|West Texas Burrito
A flour tortilla rolled with your choice of filling toped with cheese then lightly baked garnished with lettuce, tomato , sour cream & guacamole served with refried beans & rice
More about Fresh Greens & Proteins Middletown
Fresh Greens & Proteins Middletown
524 Main Street, Middletown
|Burrito Bowl
|$9.00
Brown Rice, Black Beans, Tortilla Strips, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Corn Salsa, Avocado, Shredded Cheddar, Chipotle Mayo.