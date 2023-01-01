Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken fried steaks in Middletown

Go
Middletown restaurants
Toast

Middletown restaurants that serve chicken fried steaks

La Boca Mexican Restaurant & Cantina image

 

La Boca Mexican Restaurant & Cantina

337 Main Street, Middletown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Combo Fajitas Chicken & Steak$18.99
More about La Boca Mexican Restaurant & Cantina
Banner pic

 

Puerto Vallarta - Middletown

200 Main Street, Middletown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken & Steak Fajitas$0.00
Cooked in our secret marinade, with sautéed onions and green peppers. Served with rice, beans (your choice of refried beans, whole pinto beans, or whole black beans), guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo, served with warm tortillas.
More about Puerto Vallarta - Middletown

Browse other tasty dishes in Middletown

Carrot Cake

Steak Fajitas

Chef Salad

Mac And Cheese

Lasagna

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Shrimp Quesadillas

Nachos

Map

More near Middletown to explore

Berlin

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

New Britain

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Wethersfield

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Rocky Hill

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Middlefield

No reviews yet

Portland

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Cromwell

No reviews yet

Wallingford

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Newington

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (158 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (597 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1052 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (434 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (657 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston