Chicken noodles in Middletown

Middletown restaurants
Middletown restaurants that serve chicken noodles

Lan Chi’s Vietnamese Restaurant image

 

Lan Chi’s Vietnamese Restaurant

505 Main St, Middletown

Avg 4.4 (353 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Noodle Soup$15.00
More about Lan Chi’s Vietnamese Restaurant
Perk on Main image

SMOKED SALMON • CREPES

Perk on Main - Middletown

386 Main Street, Middletown

Avg 4.3 (543 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Noodle$5.25
More about Perk on Main - Middletown

