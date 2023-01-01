Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken noodles in
Middletown
/
Middletown
/
Chicken Noodles
Middletown restaurants that serve chicken noodles
Lan Chi’s Vietnamese Restaurant
505 Main St, Middletown
Avg 4.4
(353 reviews)
Chicken Noodle Soup
$15.00
More about Lan Chi’s Vietnamese Restaurant
SMOKED SALMON • CREPES
Perk on Main - Middletown
386 Main Street, Middletown
Avg 4.3
(543 reviews)
Chicken Noodle
$5.25
More about Perk on Main - Middletown
