Chicken salad in Middletown

Middletown restaurants
Middletown restaurants that serve chicken salad

Illianos's Pizzeria image

 

Illianos's Pizzeria

534 Washington ST., Middletown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Buffalo Chicken Salad$14.00
TOSSED SALAD WITH ALL THE FIXINS TOPPED WITH CRISPY BUFFALO CHICKEN TENDERS. CHOICE OF DRESSING ON THE SIDE
More about Illianos's Pizzeria
Eli Cannons Tap Room image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Eli Cannons Tap Room

695 Main Street, Middletown

Avg 3.5 (160 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Salad$13.00
Fried buffalo chicken, iceberg, shredded carrots, topped with bleu cheese crumbles and dressing
More about Eli Cannons Tap Room
Fresh Greens & Proteins Middletown image

 

Fresh Greens & Proteins Middletown

524 Main Street, Middletown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Barbecue Chicken Salad$11.00
Romaine, Chicken, Onion, Corn, Tortilla Strips, Shredded Cheddar, Lite Ranch & Tangy BBQ Sauce
More about Fresh Greens & Proteins Middletown
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • CREPES

Perk on Main

386 Main Street, Middletown

Avg 4.3 (543 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Apple Chicken Salad$14.00
Greens, Goat cheese, Walnuts, Granny Smith Apple and Chicken Breast. Served with Balsamic Vinaigrette.
Cashew Curry Chicken Salad Wrap$11.00
A wrap filled with all white chicken meat, mango chutney, organic cashews, celery, curry and mayo with lettuce and tomato. Served with fruit on the side.
More about Perk on Main

