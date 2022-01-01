Chicken salad in Middletown
Middletown restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Illianos's Pizzeria
Illianos's Pizzeria
534 Washington ST., Middletown
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$14.00
TOSSED SALAD WITH ALL THE FIXINS TOPPED WITH CRISPY BUFFALO CHICKEN TENDERS. CHOICE OF DRESSING ON THE SIDE
More about Eli Cannons Tap Room
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Eli Cannons Tap Room
695 Main Street, Middletown
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$13.00
Fried buffalo chicken, iceberg, shredded carrots, topped with bleu cheese crumbles and dressing
More about Fresh Greens & Proteins Middletown
Fresh Greens & Proteins Middletown
524 Main Street, Middletown
|Barbecue Chicken Salad
|$11.00
Romaine, Chicken, Onion, Corn, Tortilla Strips, Shredded Cheddar, Lite Ranch & Tangy BBQ Sauce
More about Perk on Main
SMOKED SALMON • CREPES
Perk on Main
386 Main Street, Middletown
|Apple Chicken Salad
|$14.00
Greens, Goat cheese, Walnuts, Granny Smith Apple and Chicken Breast. Served with Balsamic Vinaigrette.
|Cashew Curry Chicken Salad Wrap
|$11.00
A wrap filled with all white chicken meat, mango chutney, organic cashews, celery, curry and mayo with lettuce and tomato. Served with fruit on the side.