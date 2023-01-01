Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken soup in Middletown

Go
Middletown restaurants
Toast

Middletown restaurants that serve chicken soup

Lan Chi’s Vietnamese Restaurant image

 

Lan Chi’s Vietnamese Restaurant

505 Main St, Middletown

Avg 4.4 (353 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Noodle Soup$15.00
More about Lan Chi’s Vietnamese Restaurant
Coyote Blue Cafe image

 

Coyote Blue Cafe

1960 Saybrook Rd, Middletown

Avg 4.1 (467 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tortilla Soup Bowl$6.75
Rich chicken broth with carrots, celery, onions,
corn and diced chicken and thickened with tortilla chips
Chicken Tortilla Soup Cup$4.75
Rich chicken broth with carrots, celery, onions,
corn and diced chicken and thickened with tortilla chips
More about Coyote Blue Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Middletown

Chili

Hummus

Taquitos

Chips And Salsa

Cheesecake

Garlic Knots

Chef Salad

Chimichangas

Map

More near Middletown to explore

Berlin

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Wethersfield

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

New Britain

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Rocky Hill

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Wallingford

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Middlefield

No reviews yet

Cromwell

No reviews yet

Newington

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (173 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (236 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (631 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1127 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (452 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (686 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston