Chicken soup in Middletown
Middletown restaurants that serve chicken soup
Lan Chi’s Vietnamese Restaurant
505 Main St, Middletown
|Chicken Noodle Soup
|$15.00
Coyote Blue Cafe
1960 Saybrook Rd, Middletown
|Chicken Tortilla Soup Bowl
|$6.75
Rich chicken broth with carrots, celery, onions,
corn and diced chicken and thickened with tortilla chips
|Chicken Tortilla Soup Cup
|$4.75
Rich chicken broth with carrots, celery, onions,
corn and diced chicken and thickened with tortilla chips