Chimichangas in Middletown
Middletown restaurants that serve chimichangas
La Boca Mexican Restaurant & Cantina
337 Main Street, Middletown
|Chicken Chimichangas
|$17.99
|Beef Chimichangas
|$18.99
Puerto Vallarta - Middletown
200 Main Street, Middletown
|Chimichanga de Mar
|$21.49
Rolled fried flour tortilla filled with shrimp, crab meat, sautéed onions, and fresh tomatoes. Topped with a delicious “chile con queso” sauce and served with rice and beans.
|Chimichanga
|$10.25