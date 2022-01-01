Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chips and salsa in Middletown

Go
Middletown restaurants
Toast

Middletown restaurants that serve chips and salsa

La Boca Mexican Restaurant & Cantina image

 

La Boca Mexican Restaurant & Cantina

337 Main Street, Middletown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chips & Salsa$5.00
More about La Boca Mexican Restaurant & Cantina
Eli Cannons Tap Room image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Eli Cannons Tap Room

695 Main Street, Middletown

Avg 3.5 (160 reviews)
Takeout
Chips N Salsa$6.00
House made chips and salsa
More about Eli Cannons Tap Room

Browse other tasty dishes in Middletown

Tacos

Penne

Ravioli

Burritos

Chicken Salad

Chicken Wraps

Shrimp Quesadillas

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Map

More near Middletown to explore

Wethersfield

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

New Britain

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Rocky Hill

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Berlin

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Middlefield

No reviews yet

Cromwell

No reviews yet

Wallingford

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Newington

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (111 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (181 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (490 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (817 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (314 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (535 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston