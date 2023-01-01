Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish tacos in Middletown

Go
Middletown restaurants
Toast

Middletown restaurants that serve fish tacos

Coyote Blue Cafe image

 

Coyote Blue Cafe

1960 Saybrook Rd, Middletown

Avg 4.1 (467 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Tacos$20.95
A pair of soft tacos filled with pan-fried wild caught
Alaskan sole, lettuce, diced plum tomatoes, diced
onions and our own fresh Wasabi sauce
with refried beans & rice
More about Coyote Blue Cafe
Main pic

 

Iguanas Ranas Taqueria - 129 Church Street

129 Church Street, Middletown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fish Taco Platter$18.50
Two tacos made w/ tilapia hand dipped in our own beer batter. Served on warm corn tortillas. Topped with fresh red cabbage salad and chipotle mayonnaise. Served with rice and beans.
Fish Taco$6.00
More about Iguanas Ranas Taqueria - 129 Church Street

Browse other tasty dishes in Middletown

Hummus

Nachos

Philly Cheesesteaks

Veggie Burgers

Cheeseburgers

Chicken Fried Steaks

Steak Fajitas

Salmon

Map

More near Middletown to explore

Berlin

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Wethersfield

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

New Britain

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Rocky Hill

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Wallingford

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Middlefield

No reviews yet

Cromwell

No reviews yet

Newington

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (173 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (236 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (631 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1127 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (452 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (686 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston