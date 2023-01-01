Fish tacos in Middletown
Middletown restaurants that serve fish tacos
Coyote Blue Cafe
1960 Saybrook Rd, Middletown
|Fish Tacos
|$20.95
A pair of soft tacos filled with pan-fried wild caught
Alaskan sole, lettuce, diced plum tomatoes, diced
onions and our own fresh Wasabi sauce
with refried beans & rice
Iguanas Ranas Taqueria - 129 Church Street
129 Church Street, Middletown
|Fish Taco Platter
|$18.50
Two tacos made w/ tilapia hand dipped in our own beer batter. Served on warm corn tortillas. Topped with fresh red cabbage salad and chipotle mayonnaise. Served with rice and beans.
|Fish Taco
|$6.00