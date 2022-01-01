Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Flan in
Middletown
/
Middletown
/
Flan
Middletown restaurants that serve flan
La Boca Mexican Restaurant & Cantina
337 Main Street, Middletown
No reviews yet
Mexican Flan
$7.00
More about La Boca Mexican Restaurant & Cantina
Coyote Blue Cafe
1960 Saybrook Rd, Middletown
Avg 4.1
(467 reviews)
Flan
$5.25
More about Coyote Blue Cafe
