Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Leche cake in
Middletown
/
Middletown
/
Leche Cake
Middletown restaurants that serve leche cake
La Boca Mexican Restaurant & Cantina
337 Main Street, Middletown
No reviews yet
Tres Leches Cake
$7.00
More about La Boca Mexican Restaurant & Cantina
Coyote Blue Cafe
1960 Saybrook Rd, Middletown
Avg 4.1
(467 reviews)
TRES LECHES CAKE
$7.00
More about Coyote Blue Cafe
Browse other tasty dishes in Middletown
Penne
Quesadillas
Bacon Cheeseburgers
Tostadas
Grilled Chicken
Shrimp Quesadillas
Fajitas
Philly Cheesesteaks
More near Middletown to explore
Wethersfield
Avg 4.2
(11 restaurants)
New Britain
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Rocky Hill
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
Berlin
Avg 4.7
(7 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Middlefield
No reviews yet
Cromwell
No reviews yet
Wallingford
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Newington
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(43 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(57 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(18 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(111 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(181 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(490 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(817 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(314 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(535 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston