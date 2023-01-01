Lomo in Middletown
Middletown restaurants that serve lomo
Puerto Vallarta - Middletown
200 Main Street, Middletown
|Lomo Asado Mixto
|$29.99
A perfect steak and shrimp combination. New york steak, flame-broiled with tomatoes, onions, fresh jalapeños and mushrooms. Served with rice and beans, topped with fresh garlic shrimp.
Forbidden Llama - Middletown - 329 Main Street
329 Main Street, Middletown
|Lomo Saltado
|$24.00
Filet mignon marinated in yellow chili cooked at high temperature in a wok, onions, tomato, cilantro in a delicious Asian sauce with Peruvian touches
|Lomo saltado
|$28.00
Peru's traditional homemade dish made with sautéed filet mignon in tomatoes, onions, yellow peppers, soy sauce and a touch of vinegar. All sautéed in a wok accompanied by white rice and french fries. *No subsititutions allowed*
|Taquitos De Lomo
|$14.00
All the flavors of 'lomo saltado' made in a wok staged on a delicious crispy tortilla