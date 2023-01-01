Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lomo in Middletown

Middletown restaurants
Middletown restaurants that serve lomo

Item pic

 

Puerto Vallarta - Middletown

200 Main Street, Middletown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Lomo Asado Mixto$29.99
A perfect steak and shrimp combination. New york steak, flame-broiled with tomatoes, onions, fresh jalapeños and mushrooms. Served with rice and beans, topped with fresh garlic shrimp.
More about Puerto Vallarta - Middletown
Banner pic

 

Forbidden Llama - Middletown - 329 Main Street

329 Main Street, Middletown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lomo Saltado$24.00
Filet mignon marinated in yellow chili cooked at high temperature in a wok, onions, tomato, cilantro in a delicious Asian sauce with Peruvian touches
Lomo saltado$28.00
Peru's traditional homemade dish made with sautéed filet mignon in tomatoes, onions, yellow peppers, soy sauce and a touch of vinegar. All sautéed in a wok accompanied by white rice and french fries. *No subsititutions allowed*
Taquitos De Lomo$14.00
All the flavors of 'lomo saltado' made in a wok staged on a delicious crispy tortilla
More about Forbidden Llama - Middletown - 329 Main Street

