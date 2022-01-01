Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mahi mahi in Middletown

Middletown restaurants
Middletown restaurants that serve mahi mahi

La Boca Mexican Restaurant & Cantina image

 

La Boca Mexican Restaurant & Cantina

337 Main Street, Middletown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Mahi$16.99
More about La Boca Mexican Restaurant & Cantina
Coyote Blue Cafe image

 

Coyote Blue Cafe

1960 Saybrook Rd, Middletown

Avg 4.1 (467 reviews)
Takeout
SWS SALAD W/ BLACKENED MAHI MAHI$18.95
A flour tortilla basket filled with garden greens
topped with lightly blackened Mahi Mahi, fresh
avocado, sliced red onions and diced plum tomatoes
creamy horseradish ~ citrus vinaigrette ~ jalapeno ranch
More about Coyote Blue Cafe

