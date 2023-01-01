Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Pecan pies in
Middletown
/
Middletown
/
Pecan Pies
Middletown restaurants that serve pecan pies
Fresh Greens & Proteins Middletown
524 Main Street, Middletown
No reviews yet
Pecan Pie
$7.00
Almond Milk, Apples, Greek Yogurt, Dates, Pecans, Cinnamon, Banana.
More about Fresh Greens & Proteins Middletown
Coyote Blue Cafe
1960 Saybrook Rd, Middletown
Avg 4.1
(467 reviews)
PECAN PIE ALA MODE
$8.75
More about Coyote Blue Cafe
