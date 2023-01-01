Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pecan pies in Middletown

Middletown restaurants
Middletown restaurants that serve pecan pies

Fresh Greens & Proteins Middletown image

 

Fresh Greens & Proteins Middletown

524 Main Street, Middletown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pecan Pie$7.00
Almond Milk, Apples, Greek Yogurt, Dates, Pecans, Cinnamon, Banana.
More about Fresh Greens & Proteins Middletown
Coyote Blue Cafe image

 

Coyote Blue Cafe

1960 Saybrook Rd, Middletown

Avg 4.1 (467 reviews)
Takeout
PECAN PIE ALA MODE$8.75
More about Coyote Blue Cafe

