Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp fajitas in Middletown

Go
Middletown restaurants
Toast

Middletown restaurants that serve shrimp fajitas

La Boca Mexican Restaurant & Cantina image

 

La Boca Mexican Restaurant & Cantina

337 Main Street, Middletown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Combo Fajitas Steak & Shrimp$19.99
Shrimp Fajitas$19.99
More about La Boca Mexican Restaurant & Cantina
Banner pic

 

Puerto Vallarta - Middletown

200 Main Street, Middletown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Fajitas$0.00
Cooked in our secret marinade, with sautéed onions and green peppers. Served with rice, beans (your choice of refried beans, whole pinto beans, or whole black beans), guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo, served with warm tortillas.
More about Puerto Vallarta - Middletown

Browse other tasty dishes in Middletown

Fajitas

French Fries

Quesadillas

Chili

Steak Fajitas

Caesar Salad

Pecan Pies

Chopped Salad

Map

More near Middletown to explore

Berlin

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Wethersfield

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

New Britain

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Rocky Hill

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Middlefield

No reviews yet

Wallingford

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Cromwell

No reviews yet

Newington

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (167 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (226 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (620 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1093 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (441 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (666 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston