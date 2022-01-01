Tortellini in Middletown
Middletown restaurants that serve tortellini
More about Illianos's Pizzeria - Middletown
Illianos's Pizzeria - Middletown
534 Washington ST., Middletown
|Tortellini Alfredo
|$19.00
mushrooms, peas, ham, cheese filled tortellini, creamy cheese sauce. served with a side salad
|Tortellini In Brodo
|$5.00
CHEESE FILLED TORTELLINI IN CHICKEN BROTH
More about Illiano's Ristorante & Pizzeria - Middletown
Illiano's Ristorante & Pizzeria - Middletown
404 S Main St., Middletown
|Tortellini Alla Fini
|$20.00
mushrooms, peas, ham, cheese filled tortellini, creamy cheese sauce. served with a side salad
|Tortellini In Brodo
|$6.00
CHEESE FILLED TORTELLINI IN CHICKEN BROTH