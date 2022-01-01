Middletown restaurants you'll love

Go
Middletown restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Middletown

Middletown's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Indian
Scroll right

Must-try Middletown restaurants

Curry & Cocktails image

FRENCH FRIES

Curry & Cocktails

422-424 E Main St, Middletown

Avg 4.7 (192 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Palak (Spinach)$15.00
sautéed in a spinach gravy and enhanced with mild Indian spices
Naan$3.00
traditional white bread, baked in our Tandoor
Tikka Masala
prepared in a rich tomato, onion, cream sauce
More about Curry & Cocktails
Luna's Pizzeria and Italian Grill image

 

Luna's Pizzeria and Italian Grill

830 Kohl Ave., Middletown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Caesar Salad$5.95
Md Cheese Pizza$10.95
Lg Cheese Pizza$11.95
More about Luna's Pizzeria and Italian Grill
Broadway Diner image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Broadway Diner

2 East Main Street, Middletown

Avg 4.5 (1086 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon & Egg ch$6.79
French Toast (3)$6.25
Cheese Omelette$7.95
More about Broadway Diner
First State Brewing Company image

 

First State Brewing Company

109 Patriot Drive, Middletown

Avg 4.8 (146 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken + Waffle Sliders$17.40
Fried chicken breast, authentic Belgian Liège waffle, melted brie, bacon, Granny Smith apple, maple balsamic glaze // Pairing: Malt-Forward Beers (Dubbels, Quads, Porters, Stouts, etc.)
El Cubano$16.70
Pulled pork, honey ham, Alpine Gruyère, spicy pickles, green peppercorn dijonnaise, pressed hoagie roll
Chicken Bites$6.10
Fried chicken breast, maple mustard
More about First State Brewing Company
Los Machados image

 

Los Machados

600 N Broad St, Ste 18, Middletown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
215 - CHIMICHANGAS$16.74
Two fried or soft tortillas with beef tips or shredded chicken, topped with lettuce, tomato, guacamole & sour cream. Served with beans.
171 - FAJITA TEJANA*$21.54
Combination of chicken, beef and shrimp. Cooked with onion, red and green bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, a Mexican salad and tortillas.
216 - ARROZ CON POLLO$16.74
Grilled chicken cooked with vegetables over a bed of rice.
More about Los Machados
Mulligans image

 

Mulligans

631 Bayview Road, Middletown

Avg 4.5 (219 reviews)
Takeout
More about Mulligans
Restaurant banner

 

First State Brewing2

109 Patriot Drive, Middletown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about First State Brewing2

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Middletown

Quesadillas

Tacos

Map

More near Middletown to explore

Wilmington

Avg 4.4 (84 restaurants)

Newark

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Smyrna

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Aberdeen

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Avondale

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

North East

No reviews yet

Havre De Grace

No reviews yet

Port Deposit

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dover

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (268 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (48 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston