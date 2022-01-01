Middletown restaurants you'll love
Curry & Cocktails
422-424 E Main St, Middletown
|Popular items
|Palak (Spinach)
|$15.00
sautéed in a spinach gravy and enhanced with mild Indian spices
|Naan
|$3.00
traditional white bread, baked in our Tandoor
|Tikka Masala
prepared in a rich tomato, onion, cream sauce
Luna's Pizzeria and Italian Grill
830 Kohl Ave., Middletown
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
|$5.95
|Md Cheese Pizza
|$10.95
|Lg Cheese Pizza
|$11.95
Broadway Diner
2 East Main Street, Middletown
|Popular items
|Bacon & Egg ch
|$6.79
|French Toast (3)
|$6.25
|Cheese Omelette
|$7.95
First State Brewing Company
109 Patriot Drive, Middletown
|Popular items
|Chicken + Waffle Sliders
|$17.40
Fried chicken breast, authentic Belgian Liège waffle, melted brie, bacon, Granny Smith apple, maple balsamic glaze // Pairing: Malt-Forward Beers (Dubbels, Quads, Porters, Stouts, etc.)
|El Cubano
|$16.70
Pulled pork, honey ham, Alpine Gruyère, spicy pickles, green peppercorn dijonnaise, pressed hoagie roll
|Chicken Bites
|$6.10
Fried chicken breast, maple mustard
Los Machados
600 N Broad St, Ste 18, Middletown
|Popular items
|215 - CHIMICHANGAS
|$16.74
Two fried or soft tortillas with beef tips or shredded chicken, topped with lettuce, tomato, guacamole & sour cream. Served with beans.
|171 - FAJITA TEJANA*
|$21.54
Combination of chicken, beef and shrimp. Cooked with onion, red and green bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, a Mexican salad and tortillas.
|216 - ARROZ CON POLLO
|$16.74
Grilled chicken cooked with vegetables over a bed of rice.
First State Brewing2
109 Patriot Drive, Middletown