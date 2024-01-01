Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Middletown

Middletown restaurants
Middletown restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Item pic

 

Miller's Country Kitchen - 701 North Broad Street

701 North Broad Street, Middletown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHICKEN SALAD WRAP$10.99
Our in house made chicken salad, provolone cheese, lettuce, and tomato wrapped in a honey wheat wrap served with chips and a pickle.
More about Miller's Country Kitchen - 701 North Broad Street
Luna's Pizzeria and Italian Grill image

 

Luna's Pizzeria and Italian Grill

830 Kohl Ave., Middletown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Wrap$9.95
Crispy Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$9.95
Chicken Cheesesteak Wrap$9.95
More about Luna's Pizzeria and Italian Grill
Consumer pic

 

Tom Foolery's - Middletown - 714 Ash Boulevard

714 Ash Boulevard, Middletown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$14.00
chicken tenders in mild sauce with lettuce, tomato, cheddar jack, ranch in a flour tortilla
More about Tom Foolery's - Middletown - 714 Ash Boulevard

