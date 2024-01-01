Chicken wraps in Middletown
Middletown restaurants that serve chicken wraps
More about Miller's Country Kitchen - 701 North Broad Street
Miller's Country Kitchen - 701 North Broad Street
701 North Broad Street, Middletown
|CHICKEN SALAD WRAP
|$10.99
Our in house made chicken salad, provolone cheese, lettuce, and tomato wrapped in a honey wheat wrap served with chips and a pickle.
More about Luna's Pizzeria and Italian Grill
Luna's Pizzeria and Italian Grill
830 Kohl Ave., Middletown
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$9.95
|Crispy Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
|$9.95
|Chicken Cheesesteak Wrap
|$9.95