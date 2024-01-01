Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Meatball subs in Middletown

Go
Middletown restaurants
Toast

Middletown restaurants that serve meatball subs

Luna's Pizzeria and Italian Grill image

 

Luna's Pizzeria and Italian Grill

830 Kohl Ave., Middletown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Meatball Parmigiana - Sub$8.25
More about Luna's Pizzeria and Italian Grill
Item pic

 

Grotto Pizza - Middletown

309 Auto Park Drive, Middletown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
REGULAR 6" MEATBALL SUB$10.99
Topped with provolone cheese
More about Grotto Pizza - Middletown

Browse other tasty dishes in Middletown

Chicken Sandwiches

Bruschetta

Paneer Tikka

Cheese Pizza

Chicken Curry

Spaghetti And Meatballs

Grilled Chicken

Grilled Shrimp Salad

Map

More near Middletown to explore

Wilmington

Avg 4.4 (150 restaurants)

Newark

Avg 4.2 (54 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (25 restaurants)

Aberdeen

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Smyrna

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Havre De Grace

No reviews yet

Port Deposit

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Avondale

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

North East

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dover

Avg 4.1 (25 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 5 (6 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (767 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (510 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (134 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (411 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (559 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (135 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (310 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (200 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (781 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston