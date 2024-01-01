Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Meatball subs in
Middletown
/
Middletown
/
Meatball Subs
Middletown restaurants that serve meatball subs
Luna's Pizzeria and Italian Grill
830 Kohl Ave., Middletown
No reviews yet
Meatball Parmigiana - Sub
$8.25
More about Luna's Pizzeria and Italian Grill
Grotto Pizza - Middletown
309 Auto Park Drive, Middletown
No reviews yet
REGULAR 6" MEATBALL SUB
$10.99
Topped with provolone cheese
More about Grotto Pizza - Middletown
Browse other tasty dishes in Middletown
Chicken Sandwiches
Bruschetta
Paneer Tikka
Cheese Pizza
Chicken Curry
Spaghetti And Meatballs
Grilled Chicken
Grilled Shrimp Salad
More near Middletown to explore
Wilmington
Avg 4.4
(150 restaurants)
Newark
Avg 4.2
(54 restaurants)
Dover
Avg 4.1
(25 restaurants)
Aberdeen
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Smyrna
Avg 4.1
(6 restaurants)
Havre De Grace
No reviews yet
Port Deposit
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Avondale
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
North East
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Dover
Avg 4.1
(25 restaurants)
Vineland
Avg 5
(6 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(767 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(510 restaurants)
Easton
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Lancaster
Avg 4.6
(134 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(411 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(559 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(135 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(310 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(200 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(781 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston