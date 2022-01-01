Nachos in Middletown
Middletown restaurants that serve nachos
First State Brewing Company - Middletown, DE
109 Patriot Drive, Middletown
|Nachos Grande
|$17.00
Fried white corn tortilla chips, green chili queso blanco, melted cheddar-jack, pico de gallo, roasted black bean & corn salsa, charred poblano-avocado crema // Pairing: Hop-Forward Beers (IPAs, Pale Ales, Hoppy Belgians, etc.)
Los Machados - Middletown
600 N Broad St, Ste 18, Middletown
|12 - NACHOS SUPREME
|$15.54
A plateful of nachos smothered with chicken, ground beef, beans & cheese dip. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream & cheese.
|9 - NACHOS TEXANOS*
|$17.40
Chicken, Beef, shrimp & vegetables.