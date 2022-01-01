Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Middletown

Middletown restaurants
Middletown restaurants that serve nachos

First State Brewing Company image

 

First State Brewing Company - Middletown, DE

109 Patriot Drive, Middletown

Avg 4.8 (146 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Nachos Grande$17.00
Fried white corn tortilla chips, green chili queso blanco, melted cheddar-jack, pico de gallo, roasted black bean & corn salsa, charred poblano-avocado crema // Pairing: Hop-Forward Beers (IPAs, Pale Ales, Hoppy Belgians, etc.)
More about First State Brewing Company - Middletown, DE
Item pic

 

Los Machados - Middletown

600 N Broad St, Ste 18, Middletown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
12 - NACHOS SUPREME$15.54
A plateful of nachos smothered with chicken, ground beef, beans & cheese dip. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream & cheese.
9 - NACHOS TEXANOS*$17.40
Chicken, Beef, shrimp & vegetables.
More about Los Machados - Middletown

