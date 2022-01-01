Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Pasta salad in
Middletown
/
Middletown
/
Pasta Salad
Middletown restaurants that serve pasta salad
Luna's Pizzeria and Italian Grill
830 Kohl Ave., Middletown
No reviews yet
Full Cold Pasta Salad
$70.00
More about Luna's Pizzeria and Italian Grill
First State Brewing Company - Middletown, DE
109 Patriot Drive, Middletown
Avg 4.8
(146 reviews)
Greek Pasta Salad
$5.00
More about First State Brewing Company - Middletown, DE
Browse other tasty dishes in Middletown
French Fries
Cheeseburgers
Cheesecake
Chicken Tenders
Tacos
Grilled Chicken Salad
Greek Salad
Grilled Chicken
More near Middletown to explore
Wilmington
Avg 4.4
(107 restaurants)
Newark
Avg 4.2
(33 restaurants)
Dover
Avg 4.1
(10 restaurants)
Aberdeen
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Havre De Grace
No reviews yet
Smyrna
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
Port Deposit
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Avondale
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
North East
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Dover
Avg 4.1
(10 restaurants)
Vineland
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(559 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(377 restaurants)
Easton
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Lancaster
Avg 4.6
(72 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(279 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(386 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(80 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(240 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(159 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(586 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston