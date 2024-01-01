Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Rice balls in
Middletown
/
Middletown
/
Rice Balls
Middletown restaurants that serve rice balls
Fratelli's Italian Specialties
2392 n dupont pkwy, Middletown
No reviews yet
Rice Balls
$5.00
More about Fratelli's Italian Specialties
Luna's Pizzeria and Italian Grill
830 Kohl Ave., Middletown
No reviews yet
Rice Balls ( 1 )
$5.25
Rice Balls ( 1 )
$5.25
More about Luna's Pizzeria and Italian Grill
Browse other tasty dishes in Middletown
Spaghetti
Noodle Soup
Muffins
Chicken Pasta
Cheesecake
Caesar Salad
Pretzels
Shrimp Salad
More near Middletown to explore
Wilmington
Avg 4.4
(149 restaurants)
Newark
Avg 4.2
(54 restaurants)
Dover
Avg 4.1
(26 restaurants)
Aberdeen
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Smyrna
Avg 4.1
(6 restaurants)
Havre De Grace
No reviews yet
Port Deposit
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
North East
No reviews yet
Avondale
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Dover
Avg 4.1
(26 restaurants)
Vineland
Avg 5
(6 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(785 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(521 restaurants)
Easton
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Lancaster
Avg 4.6
(134 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(421 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(579 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(144 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(320 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(203 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(795 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston