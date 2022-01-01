Middletown restaurants you'll love
Must-try Middletown restaurants
More about Greens and Grains
Greens and Grains
1092 Route 35 South, Middletown
|Popular items
|Green Phene
|$8.00
Banana, Kale, Avocado, Almond Milk, Almond Butter
|Buffalo Chk’n Ranch Sandwich
|$8.75
Buffalo Chk'n Pattie, Lettuce, Pickles, Onions, Tomatoes on Toasted Bun (not GF)
|Gyro
|$10.00
Homemade Seitan Gyro + Tzatziki, Tomato, Onion, Shredded Lettuce on a Grilled Pita (not gluten free)
More about Pasquale's Pizzeria III - Middletown
PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS
Pasquale's Pizzeria III - Middletown
147 cherry tree farm rd, Middletown
|Popular items
|Vegan Wings
|$9.99
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$9.99
|Buffalo Wings
|$9.99
More about Greens and Grains Middletown - dont use
Greens and Grains Middletown - dont use
1040 Route 35 Middletown, Middletown