Middletown restaurants you'll love

Go
Middletown restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Middletown

Middletown's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Seafood
Seafood
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Salad
Salad
Vegan
Scroll right

Must-try Middletown restaurants

Greens and Grains image

 

Greens and Grains

1092 Route 35 South, Middletown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Green Phene$8.00
Banana, Kale, Avocado, Almond Milk, Almond Butter
Buffalo Chk’n Ranch Sandwich$8.75
Buffalo Chk'n Pattie, Lettuce, Pickles, Onions, Tomatoes on Toasted Bun (not GF)
Gyro$10.00
Homemade Seitan Gyro + Tzatziki, Tomato, Onion, Shredded Lettuce on a Grilled Pita (not gluten free)
More about Greens and Grains
Pasquale's Pizzeria III - Middletown image

PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS

Pasquale's Pizzeria III - Middletown

147 cherry tree farm rd, Middletown

Avg 4.6 (867 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Vegan Wings$9.99
Mozzarella Sticks$9.99
Buffalo Wings$9.99
More about Pasquale's Pizzeria III - Middletown
Sono Sushi image

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI

Sono Sushi

1098 Route 35 South, Middletown

Avg 4.6 (273 reviews)
Takeout
More about Sono Sushi
Greens and Grains Middletown - dont use image

 

Greens and Grains Middletown - dont use

1040 Route 35 Middletown, Middletown

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Greens and Grains Middletown - dont use
Nana's Kitchen image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Nana's Kitchen

1686 Route 35, Middletown

Avg 4.7 (103 reviews)
Takeout
More about Nana's Kitchen
Map

More near Middletown to explore

Red Bank

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Rumson

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Matawan

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Holmdel

No reviews yet

Shrewsbury

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Fair Haven

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)

Keyport

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Eatontown

Avg 3.2 (4 restaurants)

Highlands

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (818 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (40 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (268 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston