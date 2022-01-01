Middletown restaurants you'll love
El Bandido
536 East Main St, Middletown
|Popular items
|Steet tacos
|$12.95
|Custom Combo 3
|$16.95
|Custom Combo 2
|$13.95
Equilibrium Brewery
2-8 South Street, Middletown
|Popular items
|Vitamin M(Sea)3 - 4pk
|$20.35
VitaminM(Sea)³ - Batch 3 (10% TIPA) $22 dollars per 4-pk.
Ocean Physics spans from small millimeter-scale turbulence to big-scale global circulation (like the label) and even applies to fish tanks in your living room. For this beer, we payed attention to smallest detail while thinking of a big TIPA that you can enjoy in your living room and possibly in your fish tank if you have too many. Thanks Ocean Physics! We set out to make a triple as smooth as the most gentle ocean waves. Batch 3 of VitaminM(Sea)³ starts with a base of oats and wheat to help the beer remain soft and creamy before a big hopping rate of Citra, Mosaic, Wakatu, and Galaxy. It pours a hazy and vivid bright yellow and has intense aromas and flavors of assorted citrus, candied mango, honeydew, lemon & lime, and a dank and earthy lemongrass note. Batch 3 has a BIG rainbow melon #EQjuice bang with an extremely soft smooth finish.
|OG's Axe - 4pk
|$18.50
OG’s Axe with Nelson (8.0% DIPA ) a collaboration with Fidens Brewing Company.
OG holds the Axe again, chopping down Nelson hop monsters to bring everyone delicious liquid. Be careful with that Axe, OG!
We took OG’s Axe and put a spin on it, starting off with an enormous base of oats before adding Citra, Strata, and Galaxy and for this newest iteration, a huge amount of our hand selected Nelson in the dry hop.
Pouring hazy yellow with aromatic pops of pineapple, citrus, and crushed berry you’ll notice hop saturated flavors of papaya, green grape, weed, mango, crushed pineapple, passionfruit, and New Zealand Hay in a creamy thick finish exploding with #EQjuice. This beer is the OG’s Axe you love with a complex grape berry twist. We don’t recommend holding sharp objects after consumption.
|Juice = Juice 4pk
|$18.50
Juice = Juice- Batch 3 (8.5% DIPA) a collab with Great Notion at $20 per 4-pk
Utilizing some of our newest scientific findings from the dHop 30’s for MAX JUICE, Juice = Juice makes its return today. Juice = Juice was born when we had Great Notion in the lab to review, axioms, hypothesis, postulates, and proofs to derive and fuse our juice tactics together to make a beer bursting with extreme flavor. We used a malt bill of heavy wheat along with a combination of flaked oats and oat malt for the foundation. We whirlpooled heavy with Citra and Idaho 7 and finished it with a big Galaxy dryhop.
Juice = Juice pours a bright orange yellow and gives off big aromas of pulpy tropical juice. The flavor follows, with a jumbo medley of island fruits, just squeezed OJ, big peach notes, and a touch of dankness. You’ll notice a mild bitterness upfront, pillow like mouth feel midway and a smooth juicy finish at the end making it extremely balanced and drinkable. Batch 3 bursts with our rainbow melon
IKaro Steakhouse
9 King ST, Middletown
North Wind Bread Co- NEW
45-53 North Street Unit 2, Middletown