Middletown restaurants you'll love

VitaminM(Sea)³ - Batch 3 (10% TIPA) $22 dollars per 4-pk.

Ocean Physics spans from small millimeter-scale turbulence to big-scale global circulation (like the label) and even applies to fish tanks in your living room. For this beer, we payed attention to smallest detail while thinking of a big TIPA that you can enjoy in your living room and possibly in your fish tank if you have too many. Thanks Ocean Physics! We set out to make a triple as smooth as the most gentle ocean waves. Batch 3 of VitaminM(Sea)³ starts with a base of oats and wheat to help the beer remain soft and creamy before a big hopping rate of Citra, Mosaic, Wakatu, and Galaxy. It pours a hazy and vivid bright yellow and has intense aromas and flavors of assorted citrus, candied mango, honeydew, lemon & lime, and a dank and earthy lemongrass note. Batch 3 has a BIG rainbow melon #EQjuice bang with an extremely soft smooth finish.

