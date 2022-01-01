Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cake in
Middletown
/
Middletown
/
Cake
Middletown restaurants that serve cake
North Wind Bread Company
45-53 North Street Unit 2, Middletown
No reviews yet
Coffee Cake W/ Pecan Strusel
$4.25
More about North Wind Bread Company
Farmer's Deli and Grill
203 Dolson Ave, Middletown
No reviews yet
TRES LECHES CAKE
$3.99
RED VELVET CAKE
$2.99
More about Farmer's Deli and Grill
Browse other tasty dishes in Middletown
Muffins
Nachos
Chicken Tenders
Macarons
Cornbread
Cheese Fries
French Fries
More near Middletown to explore
Beacon
Avg 4.6
(20 restaurants)
Peekskill
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Newburgh
Avg 4.1
(11 restaurants)
New Paltz
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Fishkill
Avg 3.9
(9 restaurants)
Monroe
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Goshen
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
Branchville
No reviews yet
Mahwah
Avg 4.7
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1869 restaurants)
Scranton
Avg 4.5
(22 restaurants)
Hudson
Avg 4.2
(11 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(798 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(99 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(578 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(300 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(576 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(466 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston