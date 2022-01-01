Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese fries in Middletown

Go
Middletown restaurants
Toast

Middletown restaurants that serve cheese fries

Consumer pic

 

Farmer's Deli and Grill

203 Dolson Ave, Middletown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
68. CHEESE FRIES$4.99
More about Farmer's Deli and Grill
Equilibrium Brewery image

 

Equilibrium Brewery

2-8 South Street, Middletown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pulled Pork Grilled Cheese with Fries$11.00
More about Equilibrium Brewery

Browse other tasty dishes in Middletown

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Middletown to explore

Beacon

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Peekskill

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

New Paltz

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Fishkill

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)

Monroe

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Newburgh

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Goshen

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Branchville

No reviews yet

Mahwah

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1644 restaurants)

Scranton

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (703 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (83 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (525 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (273 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (513 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (412 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston