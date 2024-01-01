Chicken wraps in Middletown
Middletown restaurants that serve chicken wraps
Food & Fire - Middletown
1 Galleria Drive, Middletown
|Chicken Salad Wrap
|$12.95
Pulled chicken salad, lettuce, tomato, house-spiced mayo
SUNY Orange CC Cafe- Middletown Campus - 115 South Street
115 South Street, Middletown
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
|$8.75
Chicken, bacon, ranch with lettuce and tomatoes plus choice of other toppings
|Balsamic Chicken Wrap
|$8.75
Balsamic Dressing, chicken, with lettuce and tomatoes plus choice of other toppings