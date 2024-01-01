Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Middletown

Middletown restaurants
Middletown restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Food & Fire - Middletown

1 Galleria Drive, Middletown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad Wrap$12.95
Pulled chicken salad, lettuce, tomato, house-spiced mayo
SUNY Orange CC Cafe- Middletown Campus - 115 South Street

115 South Street, Middletown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$8.75
Chicken, bacon, ranch with lettuce and tomatoes plus choice of other toppings
Balsamic Chicken Wrap$8.75
Balsamic Dressing, chicken, with lettuce and tomatoes plus choice of other toppings
