Collard greens in Middletown

Middletown restaurants
Middletown restaurants that serve collard greens

Bee Soulful Restaurant

29 Center St, Middletown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Collard Greens$6.50
More about Bee Soulful Restaurant
Equilibrium Brewery

2-8 South Street, Middletown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Collard Greens, Pint$7.00
Braised w/bacon & pork belly
Collard Greens, 1/2 Pint$4.00
More about Equilibrium Brewery

