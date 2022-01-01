Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Collard greens in
Middletown
/
Middletown
/
Collard Greens
Middletown restaurants that serve collard greens
Bee Soulful Restaurant
29 Center St, Middletown
No reviews yet
Collard Greens
$6.50
More about Bee Soulful Restaurant
Equilibrium Brewery
2-8 South Street, Middletown
No reviews yet
Collard Greens, Pint
$7.00
Braised w/bacon & pork belly
Collard Greens, 1/2 Pint
$4.00
More about Equilibrium Brewery
