French fries in
Middletown
/
Middletown
/
French Fries
Middletown restaurants that serve french fries
Farmer's Deli and Grill
203 Dolson Ave, Middletown
No reviews yet
63. FRENCH FRIES SIDE
$4.50
FRENCH FRIES
More about Farmer's Deli and Grill
Equilibrium Brewery
2-8 South Street, Middletown
No reviews yet
French Fries
$5.00
Hand cut, twice fried in peanut oil.
More about Equilibrium Brewery
