Tarts in Middletown

Middletown restaurants
Middletown restaurants that serve tarts

North Wind Bread Company

45-53 North Street Unit 2, Middletown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cranberry-Orange Curd Tart ( Large 9")$32.00
More about North Wind Bread Company
Piccolo Cucina e Vino - 17 North St

17 North St, Middletown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lemon Tart$5.00
More about Piccolo Cucina e Vino - 17 North St

