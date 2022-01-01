Middletown restaurants you'll love

Middletown restaurants
Toast
  • Middletown

Middletown's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
BBQ
Barbeque
Food Trucks
Must-try Middletown restaurants

Madison Inn image

GRILL

Madison Inn

101 Front St, Middletown

Avg 4.3 (397 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Double Burger$7.24
Pretzel Fries$4.24
10 Piece Wings$11.19
The Jug image

ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Jug

3610 Central Ave, middletown

Avg 4.6 (3516 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Double Cheeseburger$4.35
Waffle Fries$2.89
Cheeseburger$2.75
Combs BBQ Central image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Combs BBQ Central

2223 Central Ave, Middletown

Avg 5 (353 reviews)
Takeout
Mockingbirds Cafe image

 

Mockingbirds Cafe

1024 Central Ave, Excello

No reviews yet
Takeout
Wildwood Golf Club image

 

Wildwood Golf Club

601 Aberdeen Dr, Middletown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Brent's Smokin Butts & Grill image

 

Brent's Smokin Butts & Grill

1206 Central Avenue, Middletown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Loaded Boat - Pork$10.50
Deep Fried Red Potatoes, Nacho Cheese, Pork, Sour Cream, Jalapenos, BBQ Drizzle and Pico De Gayo
Nachos - Pork$10.50
Yellow Round Tortialla Chips, Nacho Cheese, Pork, Sour Cream, Jalapenos, BBQ Drizzle and Pico De Gayo
ACombo Meal$12.00
Your choice of sandwich, 2 sides, and a drink
Restaurant banner

 

Shaddock's Pizza 2

4713 Central Ave, Middletown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Middletown

Cheeseburgers

