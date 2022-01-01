Middletown restaurants you'll love
Middletown's top cuisines
Must-try Middletown restaurants
More about Madison Inn
GRILL
Madison Inn
101 Front St, Middletown
|Popular items
|Double Burger
|$7.24
|Pretzel Fries
|$4.24
|10 Piece Wings
|$11.19
More about The Jug
ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Jug
3610 Central Ave, middletown
|Popular items
|Double Cheeseburger
|$4.35
|Waffle Fries
|$2.89
|Cheeseburger
|$2.75
More about Brent's Smokin Butts & Grill
Brent's Smokin Butts & Grill
1206 Central Avenue, Middletown
|Popular items
|Loaded Boat - Pork
|$10.50
Deep Fried Red Potatoes, Nacho Cheese, Pork, Sour Cream, Jalapenos, BBQ Drizzle and Pico De Gayo
|Nachos - Pork
|$10.50
Yellow Round Tortialla Chips, Nacho Cheese, Pork, Sour Cream, Jalapenos, BBQ Drizzle and Pico De Gayo
|ACombo Meal
|$12.00
Your choice of sandwich, 2 sides, and a drink
More about Shaddock's Pizza 2
Shaddock's Pizza 2
4713 Central Ave, Middletown