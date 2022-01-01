Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Pretzels in
Middletown
/
Middletown
/
Pretzels
Middletown restaurants that serve pretzels
GRILL
Madison Inn
101 Front St, Middletown
Avg 4.3
(397 reviews)
Pretzel Bread Sticks
$3.99
More about Madison Inn
The Swire Inn
64 South Main St, Middletown
No reviews yet
APP Pretzel Sticks
$10.00
More about The Swire Inn
Browse other tasty dishes in Middletown
Mac And Cheese
Nachos
Grilled Chicken Salad
Quesadillas
Chicken Salad
Grilled Chicken
Chicken Sandwiches
Cheeseburgers
More near Middletown to explore
Hamilton
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Mason
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Loveland
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Miamisburg
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Lebanon
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
West Chester
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Fairfield
Avg 4.1
(6 restaurants)
Monroe
Avg 3.8
(5 restaurants)
Springboro
Avg 4.2
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Dayton
Avg 4.4
(87 restaurants)
Wilmington
Avg 4
(6 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(279 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.3
(18 restaurants)
Bellefontaine
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Muncie
Avg 4.2
(12 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(104 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(186 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(277 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(263 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(712 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(64 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston