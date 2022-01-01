Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pretzels in Middletown

Middletown restaurants
Middletown restaurants that serve pretzels

Madison Inn image

GRILL

Madison Inn

101 Front St, Middletown

Avg 4.3 (397 reviews)
Takeout
Pretzel Bread Sticks$3.99
More about Madison Inn
The Swire Inn image

 

The Swire Inn

64 South Main St, Middletown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
APP Pretzel Sticks$10.00
More about The Swire Inn

