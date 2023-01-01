Middletown restaurants you'll love
Hops and Barleys - Middletown
9 East Main St., Middletown
|Popular items
|Crabby Dip
|$16.99
Creamy jumbo lump crab dip, served with fresh baked pretzels.
|Loaded Fries
|$11.99
French fries smothered in mixed cheese & bacon, served with Cajun ranch dressing. Add Jalapenos for $0.50
|All American Burger
|$10.99
Seasoned aged Angus reserve, cooked to perfection topped with lettuce, tomato, & American cheese, served on a toasted brioche bun. Served with fries.
SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
River House Bar & Grill
2495 e Harrisburg pike, Middletown
|Popular items
|King Salmon
|$26.00