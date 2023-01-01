Cake in Middletown
Middletown restaurants that serve cake
Cool Joint Ice Cream
1100 Fulling Mill Road, Middletown
|Funnel Cake Fries
|$3.99
Deep fried funnel cake sticks
Hops and Barleys - Middletown
9 East Main St., Middletown
|Crab Cake Dinner
|$28.99
Two jumbo lump crab cakes baked to perfection, served with mashed potatoes & corn. Served with an old bay remoulade.
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$17.99
Jumbo lump crab cake baked to perfection. Topped with lettuce, tomato & old bay remoulade, served on a brioche roll. Served with fries.
|Mini Crab Cakes
|$13.99
Two 3oz jumbo lump crab cakes, baked to perfection. Served with old bay remoulade drizzle.