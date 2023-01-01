Philly cheesesteaks in Middletown
Middletown restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks
More about Cool Joint Ice Cream
Cool Joint Ice Cream
1100 Fulling Mill Road, Middletown
|Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich
|$7.99
More about Hops and Barleys - Middletown
Hops and Barleys - Middletown
9 East Main St., Middletown
|Philly Cheesesteak Boli
|$12.99
Fresh shaved steak, onion, mushrooms, provolone cheese & mozzarella cheese wrapped in fresh dough & baked to perfection.
|Philly Cheesesteak
|$12.99
Shaved ribeye steak, onions, mushrooms, American cheese, on a locally sourced pretzel roll. Served with fries