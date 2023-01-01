Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Philly cheesesteaks in Middletown

Go
Middletown restaurants
Toast

Middletown restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks

Item pic

 

Cool Joint Ice Cream

1100 Fulling Mill Road, Middletown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich$7.99
More about Cool Joint Ice Cream
Hops and Barleys image

 

Hops and Barleys - Middletown

9 East Main St., Middletown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Philly Cheesesteak Boli$12.99
Fresh shaved steak, onion, mushrooms, provolone cheese & mozzarella cheese wrapped in fresh dough & baked to perfection.
Philly Cheesesteak$12.99
Shaved ribeye steak, onions, mushrooms, American cheese, on a locally sourced pretzel roll. Served with fries
More about Hops and Barleys - Middletown

Browse other tasty dishes in Middletown

Salmon

Cake

Map

More near Middletown to explore

Harrisburg

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Mechanicsburg

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Lititz

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Camp Hill

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Hershey

Avg 3.6 (9 restaurants)

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Palmyra

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Harrisburg

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (95 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (26 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (141 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (77 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (349 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (405 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (412 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1035 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston