Tacos in Middletown

Middletown restaurants
Middletown restaurants that serve tacos

Cool Joint Ice Cream

1100 Fulling Mill Road, Middletown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Taco Meal Deal$10.99
Hops and Barleys - Middletown

9 East Main St., Middletown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco Salad$10.99
Seasoned beef, tomatoes, onion, mixed cheese & tortilla strips over a bed of mixed greens, served with salsa and sour cream.
Pulled Pork Tacos$12.99
Our slow roasted pork, smothered in BBQ sauce, topped with our own jalapeño coleslaw, mango avocado salsa and a sriracha sour cream drizzle. Served with fries.
Shrimp Tacos$12.99
Sautéed shrimp, topped with jalapeño coleslaw, mango avocado salsa & topped with our bang bang sauce. Served with fries.
