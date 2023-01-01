Tacos in Middletown
Middletown restaurants that serve tacos
Cool Joint Ice Cream
1100 Fulling Mill Road, Middletown
|Taco Meal Deal
|$10.99
Hops and Barleys - Middletown
9 East Main St., Middletown
|Taco Salad
|$10.99
Seasoned beef, tomatoes, onion, mixed cheese & tortilla strips over a bed of mixed greens, served with salsa and sour cream.
|Pulled Pork Tacos
|$12.99
Our slow roasted pork, smothered in BBQ sauce, topped with our own jalapeño coleslaw, mango avocado salsa and a sriracha sour cream drizzle. Served with fries.
|Shrimp Tacos
|$12.99
Sautéed shrimp, topped with jalapeño coleslaw, mango avocado salsa & topped with our bang bang sauce. Served with fries.