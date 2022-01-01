Middletown restaurants you'll love
More about D'Angelo
D'Angelo
401 West Main Road, Middletown
|Popular items
|Root Beer
|Lays Baked
|$1.29
|Thanksgiving Toasted
More about Island Time Catering Co.
Island Time Catering Co.
1134 Aquidneck Ave, Middletown
|Popular items
|Shoyu Chicken
Smoked then grilled chicken thigh marinated in our soy based sauce
|Macaroni Salad
A classic side for any barbecue!
|Smoked Brisket
|$100.00
Seasoned with our dry rub, slow smoked, and covered in "Almost Famous" Barbecue Sauce.
More about Foodlove Market
Foodlove Market
1037 Aquidneck Ave, Middletown
|Popular items
|Chicken Pesto Pizza
Mascarpone, Mozzarella, Rotisserie Chicken, Basil Pesto, Caramelized Onion, Garlic Tomato, Pecorino
|Taco, Carnitas
|$12.00
Two Corn Tortillas with ancho mayo, firecracker slaw.
served with chips and salsa.
|Sesame Ginger Beef Bowl
|$14.00
sesame ginger beef and garlicy green beans with scallion rice with scallions, lo Mein noodles, sesame seeds
More about Atlantic Grille
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Atlantic Grille
91 Aquidneck Ave, Middletown
|Popular items
|Buffalo Chicken Caesar
|$15.00
Your choice of grilled, marinated chicken breast or crispy chicken tenders drenched in hot sauce on crisp romaine with tomatoes, parmesan & garlic croutons
|Bowl French Onion
|$6.50
Topped with swiss
|Cheese Omelet
|$10.50
3 eggs with your choice of cheese. Served with homefries and toast.
More about Sprout and Lentil
SOUPS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sprout and Lentil
796 Aquidneck Ave, Middletown
|Popular items
|Chili
Three beans, Jalapeño plus even more veg! This hearty chili will keep the cold out... make sure you grab a slice of our delicious house made cornbread!
|Cupcakes
|$4.50
Choose from our delicious options
|Nacho Average Salad
|$13.00
Our Black Bean burger with Pico de Gallo, Avocado and Tortilla chips over fresh greens. All that awesomeness on greens? Oh yes!
More about Flat Waves Food Shack
ACAI BOWL • TACOS • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES
Flat Waves Food Shack
1130 Aquidneck Ave, Middletown
|Popular items
|3 Tacos
Choose 3 tacos! Mix and Match your favorites
|Protein Bowl
|$11.00
Sambazon organic acai with chocolate flakes, peanut butter, slivered almonds, crushed walnuts, honey, coconut & granola
|Build Your own Bowl!
|$9.00
Start with our house granola and açai and pick all your favorite toppings!
More about Carmella's Pizzeria
Carmella's Pizzeria
330 W Main Rd, Middletown