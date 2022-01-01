Middletown restaurants you'll love

Middletown restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Middletown

Middletown's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Salad
Salad
Caterers
Vegan
Must-try Middletown restaurants

D'Angelo image

 

D'Angelo

401 West Main Road, Middletown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Root Beer
Lays Baked$1.29
Thanksgiving Toasted
Island Time Catering Co. image

 

Island Time Catering Co.

1134 Aquidneck Ave, Middletown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Shoyu Chicken
Smoked then grilled chicken thigh marinated in our soy based sauce
Macaroni Salad
A classic side for any barbecue!
Smoked Brisket$100.00
Seasoned with our dry rub, slow smoked, and covered in "Almost Famous" Barbecue Sauce.
Foodlove Market image

 

Foodlove Market

1037 Aquidneck Ave, Middletown

Avg 5 (4 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Pesto Pizza
Mascarpone, Mozzarella, Rotisserie Chicken, Basil Pesto, Caramelized Onion, Garlic Tomato, Pecorino
Taco, Carnitas$12.00
Two Corn Tortillas with ancho mayo, firecracker slaw.
served with chips and salsa.
Sesame Ginger Beef Bowl$14.00
sesame ginger beef and garlicy green beans with scallion rice with scallions, lo Mein noodles, sesame seeds
Atlantic Grille image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Atlantic Grille

91 Aquidneck Ave, Middletown

Avg 4.2 (1072 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken Caesar$15.00
Your choice of grilled, marinated chicken breast or crispy chicken tenders drenched in hot sauce on crisp romaine with tomatoes, parmesan & garlic croutons
Bowl French Onion$6.50
Topped with swiss
Cheese Omelet$10.50
3 eggs with your choice of cheese. Served with homefries and toast.
Sprout and Lentil image

SOUPS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sprout and Lentil

796 Aquidneck Ave, Middletown

Avg 5 (114 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chili
Three beans, Jalapeño plus even more veg! This hearty chili will keep the cold out... make sure you grab a slice of our delicious house made cornbread!
Cupcakes$4.50
Choose from our delicious options
Nacho Average Salad$13.00
Our Black Bean burger with Pico de Gallo, Avocado and Tortilla chips over fresh greens. All that awesomeness on greens? Oh yes!
Flat Waves Food Shack image

ACAI BOWL • TACOS • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES

Flat Waves Food Shack

1130 Aquidneck Ave, Middletown

Avg 4.5 (548 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
3 Tacos
Choose 3 tacos! Mix and Match your favorites
Protein Bowl$11.00
Sambazon organic acai with chocolate flakes, peanut butter, slivered almonds, crushed walnuts, honey, coconut & granola
Build Your own Bowl!$9.00
Start with our house granola and açai and pick all your favorite toppings!
Carmella's Pizzeria image

 

Carmella's Pizzeria

330 W Main Rd, Middletown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Middletown

Tacos

Grilled Chicken

